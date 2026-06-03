WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan talks SummerSlam, her revenge tour and what's next

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is looking ahead to SummerSlam and a new era of her career, one she is already calling the "Pop Star Championship Tour."

Morgan sat down with Inside South Florida to reflect on her journey to the top of WWE, her upcoming title defense, and why new fans should start paying attention to professional wrestling.

Morgan said that while she always hoped she would make it to WWE, the dream felt out of reach growing up. "I feel like I'd always hoped and dreamed that I would. Did I really think? I think I had a deep belief that I would be able to do it. But I feel like growing up, how I grew up, it was very much a pipe dream. So the fact that we got to follow our dreams and become the greatest women's world champion of all time, I couldn't be happier," Morgan said.

With her widely followed "revenge tour" largely complete, Morgan said she is ready to define what comes next, and she already has a name for it. "I want this next year to be... This is the Liv Morgan Pop Star Championship Tour," Morgan said.

SummerSlam is the next major stop on that tour. The event is scheduled for Aug. 1-2, 2026, and Morgan said she is expecting to walk in and walk out as champion. "SummerSlam is one of our biggest events of the year. I like to call it the biggest party of the summer, so be there or be square," Morgan said.

Morgan said the road to SummerSlam is full of possibilities following WrestleMania, which she described as a reset for the entire WWE landscape. "WrestleMania, to me kind of signifies the wrestling New Year. Everything is new and fresh and evolving. You could really expect the unexpected on this road to SummerSlam, so I have no idea what's in store, but I know it's going to be a good journey to get there," Morgan said.

She made clear she has no intention of giving up her title. "I'm expecting to defend and retain my WWE Women's World Championship, and so my eyes are open and I have a few tricks up my sleeve. I'm always ready, but I have no idea. I just know it's going to be iconic," Morgan said.

For sports fans who have never tuned into WWE, Morgan made her pitch directly. "WWE is such a unique blend of athletics, performance and theater almost, and like your favorite TV show, it's so many different forums of entertainment and athletic mixed into one in a way that only WWE can do it. We are live every week on Netflix, so come and watch us. And if you haven't watched us in a while, I'm sure that you will be so enthralled and sucked into WWE like everyone else that watches. It's just so fun and unique and distinctly WWE," Morgan said.

WWE is available live every week on Netflix. SummerSlam takes place Aug. 1-2, 2026.

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