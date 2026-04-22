Yerba Madre spotlights its sustainability work in the Atlantic Forest for Earth Day.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by En la Mesa Nutrition. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian Diana shared the health benefits and sustainability efforts behind the trending beverage Yerba Mate, specifically highlighting the brand Yerba Madre.

Diana explained that the drink is traditionally enjoyed in Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay. The plant is grown in the Atlantic Forest in South America.

"It's got a little bit of caffeine, which gives you that nice energy buzz," Diana said.

She noted the drink contains "feel bromine," which is also found in chocolate and green tea.

"So it's going to give you this long-lasting, sustained focused energy, which is great," Diana said. "It's not going to give you that spiking crash that we typically associate with caffeine."

Yerba Madre is the first regenerative organic certified gold Yerba Mate.

"That means that the product is not just organic," Diana said.

She explained the certification means the product gives back to the environment, focuses on soil health, and encourages indigenous and small farming communities to use their specific growing methods. The product is grown under the canopy, helping protect and restore the Atlantic Forest, which is 80% endangered.

Consumers can enjoy the beverage using traditional loose leaf methods with a "bombilla" and a gourd, or through ready-to-drink canned options in various flavors, including a new original Yerba flavor.

Yerba Madre is available at national grocers and health food stores. For Earth Day, 7-Eleven and Circle K are offering free cans through their apps, and the brand is planting trees to celebrate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

