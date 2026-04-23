Yerba mate brand Yerba Madre promotes sustainable energy and Atlantic Forest conservation for Earth Day.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by En la Mesa Nutrition. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Yerba Mate, a traditional South American caffeinated beverage, is gaining popularity in North America ahead of the World Cup, with brands like Yerba Madre focusing on sustainable farming and environmental conservation.

Registered dietitian Diana Mesa explained that Yerba Mate is grown in the Atlantic Forest and traditionally consumed in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay. The drink contains caffeine and theobromine, a compound also found in chocolate and green tea, which provides a steady energy boost.

"So it's going to give you this long-lasting, sustained focused energy, which is great," Diana said.

The beverage is trending culturally as the World Cup approaches North America this year. South American soccer players, including Lionel Messi, are frequently seen drinking Yerba Mate from a traditional gourd using a filtered straw.

Yerba Madre is the first regenerative organic certified gold yerba mate. This certification means the product avoids synthetic pesticides and harmful chemicals while actively giving back to the environment.

"It's more about soil health, how it's encouraging the indigenous and small farming communities to use their specific methods to grow," Diana said.

Because the Yerba Mate is grown under the forest canopy, it helps protect and restore the Atlantic Forest, which is 80% endangered.

Yerba Madre is available at national grocers and health food stores. For Earth Day, the brand is planting trees, and free cans can be claimed through the 7-Eleven, Circle K, and RaceTrac apps.

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