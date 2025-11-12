Your Body's Secret Pump Gets a Power-Up

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Tox. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Meet Stefanie Antorcha from The Tox, your lymphatic system's new best friend, who's here to spill the tea on wellness's hottest buzzword. While influencers are just catching on, Stefanie's been quietly revolutionizing how we think about our body's unsung hero: the lymphatic system.

Think of your lymphatic system as your body's ultimate janitor and delivery service rolled into one. It clears out the trash, cycles in the good stuff, and keeps everything flowing from head to toe. The catch? Unlike your heart, this hardworking system has no pump of its own; it needs YOU to hit the start button.

Here's where things get interesting: your gut isn't just digesting food—it's processing emotions, hormones, and basically everything life throws at you. Sometimes it needs backup, and that's where The Tox swoops in with their "Master Tox Treatment," acting as your personal lymphatic pump while you relax.

Stefanie advocates for simple daily hacks like dry brushing and specific supplements to jumpstart your system at home.

