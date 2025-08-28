Your Ultimate Labor Day Party Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Labor Day is almost here, and that means it’s time for barbecues, brunches, and backyard fun. Event and lifestyle expert Paul Zahn joined Inside South Florida with some must-have picks to make your holiday weekend memorable:

Cazcanes Tequila Paloma

Mix organic, kosher, 100% additive-free Cazcanes Tequila with grapefruit juice and soda for a refreshing Paloma that’s perfect for summer gatherings. Crafted from blue Weber agave in Jalisco, Mexico, it delivers notes of citrus and pepper with a smooth finish. For more information, visit cazcanes.com .

Pasta Rummo

Bring Italy to your table with Pasta Rummo, crafted by the Rummo family for over 179 years. Their new Maxima line packs 21g of protein per serving, staying al dente every time. Available at Sprouts and other specialty supermarkets. For more information, visit pastarummo.it .

Mar de Frades

This crisp Spanish wine features floral, citrus, and minty notes, perfect alongside grilled fish, cheese boards, or charcuterie. At around $20 a bottle, it’s a crowd-pleasing host gift. For more information, visit mardefrades.es .

Ball Park Butter Buns

No BBQ is complete without burgers and buns. Ball Park’s new butter buns bring that classic sturdy texture with a buttery upgrade, ideal for burgers or hot dogs. For more information, visit ballparkbuns.com .

Nux Vomica Hangover Relief

After the feast, fight nausea, heartburn, and indigestion naturally with Nux Vomica. This plant-based, caffeine-free homeopathic remedy works without water and won’t interfere with other medications. Learn more at boironusa.com .