Zèya App Promotes Sustainability With a “Swap, Don’t Shop” Approach

A new sustainability trend is gaining momentum thanks to Zèya, an app encouraging users to trade items instead of buying new ones. Founder Mehdi Taifi stopped by Inside South Florida to share how the platform helps people save money, reduce waste, and rethink the value of the items they already own.

Zèya works by allowing users to list things sitting unused in their homes, from clothing and décor to tools, kitchenware, and holiday gifts they'd prefer to exchange. Instead of throwing items away or spending money on replacements, users can trade within the app’s growing community, keeping goods circulating and out of landfills.

Taifi says the long-term vision is a large-scale circular economy where millions of people exchange items they no longer need, dramatically reducing waste while helping others acquire what they want at no cost. The platform has also become a surprisingly fun way for users to discover the hidden value of everyday objects and challenge themselves to see what unique trades they can make.