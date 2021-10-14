NSU Medical Student Travels Over 1700 Miles to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

"She’s going through chemotherapy and she’s still playing tennis. The woman was incredible," said Trevor Fuhriman.

Trevor is talking about his grandmother Bev.

"Everybody that met her was inspired by her, especially me," he added.

In 2017, Trevor’s grandmother was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

"She battled for about three and half years and passed away in. March of 2020," he said.

After Trevor's grandmother lost her battle with cancer, he wanted to find a way to spread awareness. So, he decided to start Pedal 4 Pink with his good friend Eytan Mendelow.

In July, Trevor biked from Canada to Mexico. A 1,700 mile journey.

"113 miles per day on average and I biked 15 days," said Trevor.

"I was like the “pit crew”. I was driving the trailer to make sure Trevor had things he needed along the way,"

It was a way to honor their grandmothers, by spreading awareness about the importance of early detection, something that saved Eytan’s grandmother's life.

"My grandmother has been battling breast cancer for years and as recently as last year she had a breast cancer re-occurrence and thankfully she was re-screened appropriately. They caught it early enough and she was treated and thankfully she's still with us today," said Eytan.

The inspiration was my grandma Bev and that’s what ultimately what got me through it," said Trevor.

Trevor and Eyton have raised over $7,000 so far. All of their donations go to the Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative in South Florida. To donate, click here.