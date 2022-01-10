Big changes to at-home testing expected this week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalized patients continue to impact health care systems across the country.

However, some big changes this week are expected when it comes to testing, specifically at-home tests.

Last week, Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said beginning this week insurances will begin reimbursing people for at-home tests.

“Those tests will be reimbursed by commercial insurance,” Zients said.

No official guidance has been released about the process.

The price of at-home tests varies.

Usually, they are between $14-$25. However, the price has gone up nationwide over the last few days after various agreements with the federal government expired.

REIMBURSEMENT PROCESS

If a pharmacy or store doesn't work with an insurance company to make the test free up-front, it will likely mean the consumer will have to pay for it first on their own.

To get reimbursed, they will likely have to go online and submit a claim.

That process for some insurance companies takes 10 minutes to complete— with the money being refunded in 10-15 days, although that may vary.

NEW GOVERNMENT WEBSITE

As far as getting the government website up and running so that people can request free at-home tests, major news is expected this week as well.

According to the Washington Post, the federal government is finalizing an agreement with the Postal Service to make sure they have enough staff to deliver the tests.

The federal government has ordered 500 million tests.

The public contracting period for the initiative has closed, meaning tests will begin arriving at government facilities this week.

According to health officials, testing production has been increasing nationwide.

In September, the United States was producing around 50 million tests per month. This month, 200 million tests are expected to be produced.

