Do UFOs exist? A report due in June may provide clues

WASHINGTON — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

It also means June is almost here.

June is carrying extra significance this year for those interested in UFOs and life outside earth.

MAJOR REPORT DUE SOON

When former President Donald Trump signed his final stimulus package in December, it included a provision for a publicly available report on UFOs to be published within six months.

For years, however, the military and the federal government have been gradually sounding the alarm about possible UFOs.

Last August, the Department of Defense sent out this press release “Establishment of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.”

In 2020, video from Naval Aviators encountering an unknown aircraft were released for the first time.

When John Brennan, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, appeared on Conversations with Tyler, a podcast with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, he also hinted more may be out there.

"They are quite eyebrow-raising," Brennan told host Tyler Cowen about the Naval videos.

"Life is defined in many different ways and I think it’s a bit presumptuous, if not arrogant, to believe there is no other form of life anywhere in the entire universe," Brennan added.

WHAT WILL BE IN IT?

What is unclear is what will be in the report.

There is also no firm date for the results to be published.

Members of Congress however are expecting a briefing as are military leaders and President Joe Biden.