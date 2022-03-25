Jan. 6 committee obtains texts from Justice Thomas' wife and Mark Meadows, reports say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud.

That's according to copies of the messages obtained Thursday by The Washington Post and CBS News.

The 29 messages the pair exchanged came in the weeks after the vote in November 2020 and ended sometime in mid-January 2021.

According to the Associated Press, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is looking at text messages - 21 sent by her, eight sent in reply by Meadows.

On Nov. 10, three days after the election and after The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, Thomas, a conservative activist, texted to Meadows, "Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!"

Thomas, who previously admitted she attended the pro-Trump rally that preceded the Capitol riot, told the Washington Free Beacon that she played no role in planning the events of Jan. 6, Business Insider and CNN reported.

The AP reported that Thomas has previously said she distances her activism from her husband.