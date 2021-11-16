Watch
Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston's first woman elected mayor

Charles Krupa/AP
Michelle Wu pauses while acknowledging a standing ovation after she was sworn-in as Boston Mayor during a ceremony at Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Boston. The election of Wu marked the first time that Boston voters elected a woman, or a person of color, to lead the city. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 16, 2021
BOSTON (AP) — Michelle Wu has been sworn in as Boston's first woman and first person of color elected mayor in the city's history.

The swearing-in Tuesday of the city's first Asian American mayor came two weeks after she won Boston's mayoral election.

She defeated Annissa Essaibi George.

Before Wu, Boston had elected only white men as mayor.

The 36-year-old Wu takes over for former acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Janey is also a Democrat and was Boston's first woman and first Black resident to serve in the top post, but she was not elected to it.

Wu now faces the daunting task of trying to make good on a slew of ambitious policy proposals.

