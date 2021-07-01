Supreme Court to issue key ruling on donor anonymity Thursday

The Supreme Court will issue a ruling on Thursday morning regarding whether nonprofits should be forced to disclose the names of top donors to the states in which they are established.

The high court's ruling on Thursday concerns the case of Americans for Prosperity — an organization founded by billionaires and conservative donors, the Koch brothers — and the Thomas More Law Center, a Catholic legal group.

California law requires the groups to provide details about top donors to the state to prevent fraud. The Associated Press reports that the information is already provided to the IRS and that California has said that the information remains private.

However, the organizations claim that providing such information is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has already issued a ruling upholding the law. However, the Supreme Court has already struck down several Ninth Circuit rulings so far this term.

According to an Associated Press analysis of the April arguments, a decision in the charities' favor is likely.

The court will release its ruling just after 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.