Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account again, this time for a week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Twitter has reportedly suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account again for one week due to a violation of the platform’s rules.

The Republican congresswoman from Georgia tweeted Monday evening that she believes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shouldn’t give full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Greene went on to claim that the vaccines are “failing” and that they’re ineffective at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. She also questioned mask usage.

Twitter put a disclaimer on the tweet, saying “This tweet may be misleading,” and provided a link to COVID-19 information.

In a statement obtained by CNN and The Hill, a Twitter spokesperson said the congresswoman’s account will be in “read-only mode” for a week due to “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”

Greene’s tweet contradicts information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which says “COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.”

The CDC has also repeatedly advocated for the use of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying evidence shows they’re effective.

“COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets travel into the air when you cough, sneeze, talk, shout, or sing. These droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of people who are near you or they may breathe these droplets in,” writes the CDC. “Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.”

Greene’s Twitter suspension comes about a month after she was suspended from the platform for sharing other misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. She was also suspended for 12 hours in January for sharing conspiracy theories about the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.