12th victim recovered from Surfside condo collapse identified as mother of local police chief

On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade Police identified another deceased victim pulled from the rubble following last Thursday's condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Police identified the victim as 92-year-old Hilda Noriega. She's the oldest victim recovered from the wreckage thus far.

According to Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida, Noriega was the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega. North Bay Village is located just a few miles from the Champlain South Towers.

Earlier this week, Hilda Noriega's grandson, Michael, remembered her as a loving matriarch.

"My grandmother is easily the most loving person I know," Michael Noriega told WPTV earlier this week. "She is 92 years old going on 62 years old. Just full of energy, we couldn't keep up with her."

Officials on Tuesday evening said that 12 people are confirmed to have died in the incident and that 149 people presumed to be in the building when it collapsed are still missing. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Miami-Dade Police have identified all 12 of those who are confirmed to have died in the collapse. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Antonio Lozano, 83

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Anna Ortiz, 46

Luis Bermudez, 26

Officials in Surfside will provide another update at a press conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Those leading search-and-rescue efforts have turned their eyes to weather forecasts, as the National Hurricane Center reported that it's monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that may develop into tropical storms.

Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said his agency asked for an additional team from the federal government. He said the new unit would allow crews working at the site for days to rotate out and be on hand if severe weather hits the area in the coming days.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that 210 rescuers were working the scene, calling that number "more than sufficient" at the time.

Levine Cava added that rescuers had been working through rain and other rough weather.

"They're working through inclement weather; they're working harder than they ever have," Levine Cava said as rain poured down during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised rescuers' efforts on Tuesday morning.

"Those first responders are breaking their back to try and find anybody that they can," DeSantis said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan R. Cominsky, first responders have removed 3 million pounds of concrete from the debris since the collapse.