Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

13 unvaccinated school employees in Miami-Dade County have died from COVID

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
FILE: In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Empty classroom covid-19
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 10:15:50-04

Thirteen unvaccinated school employees in Miami-Dade County have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

According to the United Teachers of Dade, the employees did not contract the virus at school.

"We urge all our MDCPS family members to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid more tragedies such as these," the union said.

According to CNN, four were teachers, one was a security monitor, one worked in a cafeteria, and seven drove school busses.

USA Today reported that classes began on Aug. 23.

According to USA Today, all of the employees who died were Black.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education