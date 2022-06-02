1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 could be available by June 21

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group as expected.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Aashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning Thursday for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots.

He says the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids.

Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization. The Centers for Disease Control would have to sign off on the authorization, which would likely happen days later.

"Our expectation is that within weeks, every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment," Jha said.