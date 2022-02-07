Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

2 inmates who escaped from Tennessee jail are dead, authorities say

items.[0].image.alt
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 6:53 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 18:54:16-05

Two of the three inmates who escaped from a jail in Tennessee on Friday are dead, authorities revealed on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver robbed a store in North Carolina and then led authorities on a chase before the vehicle they were in was disabled.

The post does not say how the men died.

Johnny Brown, who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail at the same time as Carr and Sarver, is still on the run.

According to WCYB, the men escaped through an HVAC vent.

Carr was in jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Sarver was facing auto theft and drug charges. Brown is accused of assault and stalking.

Anyone who knows where Brown may be hiding is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education