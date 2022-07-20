Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

3 of the 4 victims killed in 2 plane crash at Nevada airport identified

47-year-old Zachary Rainey was a victim of the North Las Vegas Airport plane crash where two planes crashed and killed four. Joe Moeller reports.
North Las Vegas Airport Small Planes Collide
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 15:52:58-04

LAS VEGAS  — Officials in Nevada have released some of the names of the victims who died in a plane crash on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office identified two of the victims as 82-year-old Donald Stuart Goldberg and 76-year-old Carol Ann Scanlon.

Both deaths were ruled accidental and due to blunt force trauma.

On Wednesday, friends identified 47-year-old Zachary Rainey as one of the victims that died.

They said he was close to getting his license to become a pilot and left behind two boys. Rainey's family approved this GoFundMe if people would like to support it.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport around noon local time Sunday.

Preliminary information by officials indicate that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

Two people were aboard each aircraft, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education