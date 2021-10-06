4 oiled birds collected so far after California oil spill, 1 euthanized

Several birds have been recovered after a massive oil spill off the coast of Southern California.

As of Monday, rescuers collected four oiled birds, The Washington Post reported.

Unfortunately, one of them had to be euthanized due to its injuries, CBS News reported.

News of the recovery comes after a boat anchor may have caused an underwater pipeline to spill 126,000 gallons off Huntington Beach.

Area animal rescue crews from the oiled wildlife care network continue their search on the ground and in the air.

The network has 1,600 people specifically trained to treat animals harmed by crude oil.

Crews are on standby if more animals are spotted covered in the dangerous oil.