4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide

The University of Idaho is mourning the loss of four students.

The Moscow Police Department said officers discovered Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, dead on Sunday.

Officers were responding to a call about an unconscious person lying on a road when they made the discovery.

The four deaths are classified as homicides.

"The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow is deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident," the police department said in a statement.

Police have not said how they believe the four individuals were killed.

No one is in custody, but police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, which borders Washington.

The University of Idaho is offering support services to those impacted by the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our students as the Vandal Family mourns their loss," the university's president said in a statement.