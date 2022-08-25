Watch Now
Abortion trigger laws slated to take effect in several states this week

FILE - Pro-abortion rights signs are seen during the March for Life 2016, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Jan. 22, 2016. A North Dakota judge on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 25, 2022
Restrictive abortion laws, including so-called trigger laws, are slated to take effect in several states this week.

On Thursday, the trigger laws go into effect in Tennessee and Texas.

In Tennessee, abortions at any pregnancy stage are illegal, except if to prevent a pregnant woman's death or serious injury. ABC News reported that this law wouldn't make exceptions for rape or incest.

In Texas, abortions are illegal unless the pregnant woman is at risk of death or serious injury. There are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest, NPR reported.

Idaho's trigger laws also take effect Thursday. Still, the news outlets reported that after a federal judge issued a preliminary order Wednesday, doctors won't be penalized if facing an emergency medical decision.

CNN reported that North Dakota's trigger law bans most abortions would take effect on Friday.

In Oklahoma, a law that would enact higher criminal penalties for performing illegal abortions will take effect on Saturday, NPR reported.

According to CNN, trigger laws were written to take effect 30 days following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month.

