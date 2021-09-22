Watch
Actor Willie Garson dies at age 57

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willie Garson
Posted at 8:47 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 20:47:18-04

“Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson has died.

His son confirmed the news on Instagram.

Nathen Garson wrote, "You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now."

Garson's cause of death has not been revealed.

In addition to playing Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City," Garson's credits include roles on USA Network's "White Collar" and Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS.

Mario Cantone, who was Garson's on-screen partner in "Sex and the City," was among those who paid tribute to the late actor.

Cantone wrote, "You were w gift from the Gods. Rest my sweet friend."

Garson was 57 years old.

