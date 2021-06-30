Actress Allison Mack to be sentenced Wednesday in sex trafficking case

Actress Allison Mack will face a judge Wednesday to learn if she'll be sentenced to prison for her role in an alleged sex trafficking case.

Mack, who's known for starring in The CW's "Smallville" from 2001 to 2011, will be sentenced on racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in a Brooklyn federal court.

Mack pleaded guilty in April 2019 for her role in NXIVM, which was recruiting women to be a part of the alleged sex cult.

According to the Associated Press, NXIVM founder Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison last October for racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, and two counts of sex trafficking.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Mack's lawyers asked for no jail time, given the actress has recognized her wrongdoings and publicly denounced Raniere.

In a letter obtained by THR and Variety, Mack addressed "those who my actions have harmed" and said she regretted her actions.

Mack went on to apologize to those who she believed she "was helping."

She went on to thank "the court, my family, my therapist, and a few amazing friends" for their support during "this horrific chapter."

According to Variety, Mack is confined to her parent's home in California while she awaits sentencing.