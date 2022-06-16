Alaska kids served sealant instead of milk at school program

A dozen students and two adults were served floor sealant instead of milk at a daycare summer program at an Alaska elementary school.

Juneau school officials say several children complained of burning sensations in their mouths and throats, and at least one child was treated at a hospital after the Tuesday morning incident. They say it appears the milk and floor sealant both come in plastic pouches stored inside cardboard boxes.

Somehow both were put on the same pallet and delivered to the school. The sealant was put into the milk dispensing machine by accident. District officials say police are investigating, and that other than some upset stomachs, the children seem OK.

Superintendent Bridget Weiss said, “We don’t know how that happened, but they were all put on the same pallet.”

She said, “That pallet was delivered, and the assumption was that it was milk because that’s what we thought was being delivered.”