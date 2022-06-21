Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

American killed while fighting in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War
Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP
FILE - A Ukrainian tank is in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak, File)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 12:34:00-04

A man has died after fighting in Ukraine, according to an obituary published in The Recorder.

Stephen D. “Steve” Zabielski was killed on May 15 in the village of Dorozhniank, the obituary says.

The State Department confirmed Zabielski's death to CNN.

"We have been in touch with the family and have provided all possible consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further," the spokesperson said.

Zabielsk was 52 years old and is survived by his wife and five step-children.

Two Americans fighting in Ukraine are known to have died. Willy Cancel, a Marine Corps veteran, was killed in April.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education