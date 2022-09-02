Another alleged car theft by a tow truck reported in the US capital

Multiple Washington, D.C. residents have reported their vehicles stolen, claiming thieves used a tow truck late at night to carry their cars away.

In one case, video from a home security camera showed the moments late at night as a tow truck pulled up in front of a D.C. residence and carried away a man's brand new 2022 Honda Accord he said he only had for a little over a month.

Lyndon Bilal said he had just started to get comfortable parking his new car in front of his home.

“I’ve lost something that I had just fallen in love with,” Bilal said. “It took less than two minutes for them to steal it,” he told NBC Washington.

That crime was captured on camera at around 4:30 p.m. ET early that morning.

In another case before that, D.C. resident Jaclyn Baker said in late February, her doorbell camera caught the moments when, at around 3 a.m. ET, a tow truck could be seen pulling up to the new Corvette she had just purchased.

She described how she was very attached to the car, saying, “As soon as this model of Corvette came out, I saw it at the D.C. Auto Show, and I immediately knew that that was my dream car."

"To see it be pulled off in the middle of the night at 3 in the morning, it was shocking," Baker said.

What was even more shocking was that police told her they later found the car but that “Somebody had been shot and killed in the front seat,” Baker said.

D.C. police are investigating the cases, trying to determine if they are connected.

"I'd hate for other people to have to go through what I went through, getting my car stolen," Baker said.