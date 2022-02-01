Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

TORONTO (AP) — Thousands of Canadian protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the country's capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Some urinated and parked on the National War Memorial.

One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

A number carried signs and flags with swastikas.

In the aftermath of Canada's biggest pandemic protest to date, the demonstrators have found little sympathy in a country where more than 80% are vaccinated.

Many people are outraged by some of the crude behavior.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling the Ottawa protesters a "fringe minority" and says they reflect the proliferation of conspiracy theories and misinformation.

The mandate went into effect on Jan. 22. It requires that anyone entering the U.S. must be vaccinated.

On Jan. 15, essential drivers, including truck drivers, had to start proving that they'd been vaccinated to cross Canada's borders.

Those that are unvaccinated could face a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for the virus before crossing into Canada, CBC reported.