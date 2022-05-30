Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Gladney killed in Texas crash, reports say

Jeff Gladney, who just signed with the Arizona Cardinals this spring, has died in a car crash in Texas, according to reports.

The 25-year-old cornerback died Monday morning, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, who reportedly confirmed the news with Gladney’s agent.

Further information about the deadly crash was not immediately available.

Gladney signed with the Cardinals in March and previously played with the Minnesota Vikings.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," the Cardinals said in a statement.

Current and former teammates have taken to Twitter to express their sadness after his death, including Isaiah Simmons and Eno Benjamin.

This story was first reported by Ashley Loose at KNXV in Phoenix, Ariz.