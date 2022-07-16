Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:13 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 22:13:02-04

Authorities say at least five people have died after a pileup on Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana.

At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather is to blame. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash.

The incident happened 3 miles west of Hardin. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education