AT&T to require union workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, an AT&T logo sits above an entrance to a building, in Boston. The telecom company said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, that its employees in the Communications Workers of America union will be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, 2022, “unless they get an approved job accommodation.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Sep 29, 2021
AT&T announced Wednesday that it's extending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include employees who are represented by the Communications Workers of America union.

The Associated Press reports that the union represents about 90,000 AT&T employees.

AT&T already had a vaccine mandate in place for management. It requires them to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 11.

Union employees will have until Feb. 1, 2022, to become fully vaccinated, "unless they get an approved job accommodation."

Employees who refuse to get the vaccine by Feb. 1 will get a 60-day unpaid "reconsideration period," The Associated Press reports.

