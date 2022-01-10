Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic's visa

An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled last week because he is unvaccinated.

Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly also ordered the government to release Djokovic from Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision.

The Australian government canceled the visa shortly after Djokovic arrived in Melbourne last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The judge noted that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne’s airport with a medical exemption given him by Tennis Australia.