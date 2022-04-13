Biden informs Zelenskyy of $800M in new aid to Ukraine

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call Wednesday to discuss aid to Ukraine.

During the call, Biden informed Zelenskyy that the U.S. will send Ukraine an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance.

Biden said the package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. The U.S. is also transferring additional helicopters to the Ukrainian military.

"As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself," Biden said in a statement.

In addition to discussing aid to the country, Zelenskyy tweeted that he and Biden also discussed "Russian war crimes."

Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid 🇺🇦. Agreed to enhance sanctions. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2022

On Tuesday, Biden said it appears Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. It's an escalation of language from a president who had not made that assertion before.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the claims, calling the invasion of Ukraine "noble."