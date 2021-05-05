Blinken takes anti-graft message, old Russia foe to Ukraine

When Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Ukraine this week he’ll be carrying a tough anti-graft message and strong U.S. backing for the country’s response to Russian aggression.

Blinken will also be taking along a familiar face in the Washington-Moscow tug-of-war over Ukraine: Victoria Nuland, now the No. 3 State Department official.

The one-day stop comes at a time of heightened U.S. tensions with Russia.

The mere presence in Kyiv of Nuland is likely to irritate Russia. Nuland is a Russia hawk who was a target of Moscow’s attacks on the U.S. during the Obama administration.