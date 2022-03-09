Watch
BMW recalls more than 900K older vehicles due to fire risk

Matthias Schrader/AP
FILE- The logo of BMW is shown on a BMW car on March 20, 2019 in Munich, Germany. BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, most for a third time _ to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires. The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from 2006 through 2013. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 11:48:35-05

BMW filed documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that show it is recalling more than 900,000 vehicles.

The German automaker says the vehicles could overheat and cause a fire.

The recall includes numerous 2006-2013 models. People can check if their vehicle is part of the recall by visiting the NHTSA website.

A remedy for the fix is currently in the works, according to BMW.

"Owners will be notified by First Class mail and instructed to take their vehicle to an authorized BMW dealer to have the remedy performed for free," BMW said.

BMW says it has received eight reports of fires, but no reports of injuries.

According to The Associated Press, this is the third time BMW has recalled vehicles for the same issue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
