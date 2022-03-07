Watch
Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

AP
This photo provided by the United States Border Patrol shows a boat that ran aground in the Florida Keys off Key Largo on Sunday, March 6, 2022. A wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground in shallow water in the Florida Keys, where 163 people swam ashore and many needed medical attention, federal authorities said. (United States Border Patrol via AP)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:08:28-05

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say a wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground just off Key Largo, Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies rushed to help the group of migrants, including women and children.

Video from the Coast Guard shows crews escorting the migrants to safety.

Approximately 160 people swam ashore in the shallow waters near Ocean Reef Club Sunday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted Sunday night that many of the migrants were in need of medical attention.

It was not immediately known how many were taken to hospitals.

According to The Miami Herald, this was the third large group of migrants from Haiti to try to get into the country within the last week.

The publication says more than 500 people, from those groups, were taken into custody by U.S. immigration officials.

