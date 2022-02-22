Bob Beckel, former Fox News host, dies at age 73

Bob Beckel, who served as a columnist and co-host of "The Five" on Fox News, died at age 73, the network announced Tuesday.

Beckel provided the perspective of a Democrat on the talk show, which also featured more conservative voices, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Bolling, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Andrea Tantaros.

Prior to a career in television, Beckel worked at the State Department. According to Fox News, he was the youngest deputy assistant secretary of state for the Carter administration.

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram, both considered conservative voices, paid tribute to their liberal counterpart.

"He was always full of joy, happiness, light, sunshine. He loved God and Jesus and we miss him already," Hannity said, according to Fox News.

Ingraham reportedly called Beckel an "old-time liberal who you could fight with." She added, "But we always had a laugh afterward."

Beckel's cause of death has not been released.