Body of Nevada woman found after kidnapping from Walmart parking lot, charges filed

Investigators in northern Nevada have located the remains of Naomi Irion, officials announced.

The 18-year-old was abducted from a Walmart parking lot on March 12.

Following a tip, investigators went to a remote area of a neighboring county on Tuesday and located a possible gravesite, police said. The body of an "adult Caucasian female" was recovered from that site.

The body was transported to a Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy was performed and on Wednesday the remains were confirmed to be those of Naomi Irion, according to officials.

Sheriff's officials said they could not release any additional information because their investigation is ongoing.

"We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family," Lyon County officials said.

A suspect in Irion's disappearance, since identified as 41-year-old Troy Driver, was arrested March 25 on kidnapping charges. Driver appeared in court on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $750,000.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Photos show Naomi Irion the morning she was last seen.

Irion had not been seen or heard from since her March 12 disappearance. Her car was located on March 15 along with evidence investigators said suggested a crime had been committed.

Churchill County abuts Nye County to the east and is home to Fallon, where Driver is from. Irion disappeared from Fernley, a small city in Lyon County, approximately 30 miles east of Reno.