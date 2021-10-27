Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Braves pitcher out of World Series after suffering broken leg

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
ADDS THE NAME OF THE TRAINER AT LEFT - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton, right, is helped off the field by Braves head athletic trainer George Poulis, during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
ADDITION World Series Baseball
Posted at 7:18 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 19:18:58-04

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton will not pitch another game in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Morton left Game 1 in the third inning with what turned out to be a fractured right fibula.

Morton took a blow to the shin in the second inning when Yuli Gurriel hit the ball right back at him.

Despite the injury, Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Morton didn't want to come out of the game.

ESPN reports that Morton even apologized, despite throwing 16 pitches on a broken leg.

Morton set the tone for the game, not allowing a run.

The Braves would go on to win Game 1, 6-2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education