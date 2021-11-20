British race car driver wears helmet honoring of LGBTQ community

Lewis Hamilton will be driving in solidarity with the LGBTQ community when he takes the track in Qatar on Nov. 21.

Hamilton shared a picture of the helmet he will be wearing. It features the multi-colored Progress Pride Flag, which includes black and brown stripes that are meant to honor marginalized communities.

"We stand together," Hamilton said on Twitter.

Sunday's Formula One race in Qatar will be the first in a 10-year deal, according to the BBC.

Hamilton believes athletes have a responsibility to raise awareness about human rights in countries that have a poor track record. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

“If we are coming to these places, we need to be raising the profile of the situation. One person can only make a certain amount of small difference but collectively we can have a bigger impact. Do I wish that more sportsmen and women spoke out on these issues? Yes," Hamilton said, according to The Guardian.

This isn't the first time Hamilton spoke out in support of the LGBTQ community. He also criticized an anti-LGBTQ+ law in Hungary ahead of a race in the country, according to the Insider.