Britney Spears asks court to 'immediately' remove father as conservator

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as conservator immediately.

According to multiple news outlets, Britney’s attorney filed court paperwork Wednesday to remove James “Jamie” Spears while a plan is created to end the conservatorship altogether.

NBC News reports that the filing asks the court to appoint a temporary conservator.

A conservatorship hearing is reportedly scheduled for next week.

Jamie previously agreed to step down as conservator of Britney’s estate despite saying he didn’t think it was in his daughter’s best interest.

Earlier this year, Britney accused her father of conservatorship abuse, which he denies. Britney has been under conservatorship for 13 years.