California governor criticized for not wearing a mask at NFL game

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, talks to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti during a news conference at a joint state and federal COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, on Feb. 16, 2021. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing new criticism for shedding his face mask, rekindling a politically sensitive issue that has shadowed the Democratic governor since he was caught without a face covering at a private 2020 party that defied his own pandemic safety orders. The latest scrutiny came after basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with the governor at NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 31, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing fresh criticism for his decision to shed his face mask.

The latest scrutiny came after Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with Newsom at the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium. Both had beaming smiles without masks.

Johnson also posted maskless photos with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Earlier this month, state health officials extended a mask mandate through Feb. 15 as omicron cases surged.

Stadium regulations require people to wear masks except when they are eating or drinking.

Newsom told reporters Monday in Los Angeles he removed his mask only briefly and was otherwise “very judicious” wearing it.

Garcetti and Breed have not commented.

