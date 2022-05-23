California Highway Patrol rescue man stuck on cliff

DALY CITY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol came to the rescue of a man clinging to a cliff.

Officials say that around 5 p.m. Thursday, a fisherman spotted the victim stuck halfway down a 500-foot cliff near Daly City.

The agency said because ground rescuers couldn't locate him, a helicopter was called in to assist in the rescue.

CHP said winds were a challenge, but they were able to hover the helicopter 100 feet so a paramedic could hoist another paramedic down to the victim.

The man was placed in a rescue harness and then taken to a nearby landing zone.

He was then transferred from the helicopter to awaiting medical personnel.

No injuries were reported.