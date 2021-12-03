Watch
Camera captures car crash into fountain in Pennsylvania

Posted at 11:48 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 11:48:39-05

A surveillance camera caught an intense crash in Pennsylvania.

The Chambersburg Police Department said the crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said an SUV careened into a traffic circle, crashed into a fountain in the center of the circle, and then went airborne.

Police say the vehicle was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run near a local Days Inn before the crash.

The driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible DUI.

