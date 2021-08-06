Canadian soccer player becomes first openly trans athlete to win gold medal at Olympics

A Canadian soccer player made history at the Tokyo Olympics.

Quinn is the first openly transgender athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

Canada defeated Sweden in penalty kicks in the gold medal match.

It was the first Olympic gold medal for the Canadian women's soccer team.

"I'm so proud of my team. They're my best friends. I'm so glad we're bringing back a better medal than bronze," Quinn told the Canadian Broadcasting Company.

Quinn was also a member of the Canadian team that won bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Canada was an underdog in the tournament. They reached the finals after defeating the United States, which was favored to win the gold medal.

The U.S. won the bronze medal.