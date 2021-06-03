Watch
CDC investigating salmonella outbreak from frozen, stuffed chicken products in six states

David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:22:40-04

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a salmonella outbreak in six states linked to raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken.

The agency issued an investigation notice that as of June 2, 17 people have reportedly gotten sick and eight people have been hospitalized. Six states including Illinois, Arizona, New York, Minnesota, Michigan, and Indiana have reported cases in connection to the outbreak.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said data suggests that the illnesses started between February 21 to May 7 and those that have reportedly fallen ill range in age from 3 to 83, with 60% of those becoming sick being women.

The agency said testing by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of five raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products found the outbreak strain in two samples of Kirkwood’s Chicken Cordon Bleu.

However, no recall notice has been issued.

