CDC panel endorses Pfizer COVID boosters for children as young as 12

A Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vaccine advisory panel endorsed a plan to offer Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 12 to 15.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky still needs to sign off on the measure before the new guidance goes into effect. ABC News reports Walensky is likely to sign off on the measure soon.

The panel's endorsement comes days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the booster shot for children as young as 12.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use in adolescents in May, which means many teens will immediately be eligible for additional shots as soon as they are available.

According to the CDC, approximately 13.5 million children ages 12 to 17 have received two Pfizer shots,

The move to offer boosters comes as the U.S. deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. While the new strain has shown to be slightly more resistant to vaccines, health officials say vaccines and booster shots offer significant protection against severe disease and death.