China launches rods into sky to cause rain amid worst heatwave on record

In areas of China along its Yangtze River, the government has begun weather modification programs involving a process known as seeding clouds, to try and spark rain amid some of the worst heatwaves on record there.

China has been flying planes that fire rods into the sky to try and spark more rainfall over the drying Earth in parts of the country.

Multiple regions along the Yangtze have seen thin cloud cover, though, which isn't enough density to spark rainfall by trying to seed clouds, CNN reported.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, baking temperatures have been a major problem for farmers in China who've seen stunted crop growth for more than two months now.

The Chinese government has released recent warnings that it expects extreme weather to persist as the nation works to adapt to climate change.

A South China Morning Post report detailed an alarming incident where a woman who went out and bought a bag of shrimp at around 9 a.m. local time that day, arrived home less than an hour later to find the shrimp had been cooked in the bag because of the extreme heat outside.