Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has been acquitted of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The jury in the case of Michael Sussmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict.

The closely watched trial was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham since his appointment three years ago to hunt for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Prosecutors claimed Sussmann sought to “use and manipulate” federal law enforcement to create an “October surprise” in the final weeks of the presidential race.

Sussmann denied any wrongdoing.