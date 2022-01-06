Watch
California extends indoor mask mandate through Feb. 15

Richard Vogel/AP
A sign requiring face masks is posted outside as customers arrive at a Rite Aid pharmacy in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 11:38:55-05

The California Department of Public Health has announced that the indoor mask mandate will be extended until Feb. 15.

On Wednesday, health officials announced the extension as the state deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The mandate went into effect on Dec. 15 and was expected to expire on Jan. 15.

The masks must be worn in all indoor public settings, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

According to the Associated Press, COVID cases have increased by 500% over the last two weeks, and since Christmas, hospitalizations have risen to more than 8,000.

Those exempt from the mask mandate include those younger than two years old, anyone with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, and those with a hearing impairment.

