Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Posted at 2:25 AM, Aug 09, 2021
Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians.

The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border.

The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

